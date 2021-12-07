Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.27 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

