Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 573,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

NYSE ES opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

