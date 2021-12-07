Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.13

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.13 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 111575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

