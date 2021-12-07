Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

