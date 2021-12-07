Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Down 0.3%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

