Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.7%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $643.42 and last traded at $647.95. Approximately 28,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 971,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.