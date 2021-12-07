Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

GTLS opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

