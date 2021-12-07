Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 14th

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 516.10 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £268.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.09. Charles Stanley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.90).

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

