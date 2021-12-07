Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Fundamental Research

Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Q3 / Trading at a Steep Discount” and dated December 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
CHAL is an FRC Top Pick.
“
About Chalice Brands
Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.
