Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Fundamental Research

Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Q3 / Trading at a Steep Discount” and dated December 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

CHAL is an FRC Top Pick.



GLDFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Chalice Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Chalice Brands

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

