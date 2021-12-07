CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.46.

CF opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

