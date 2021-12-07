CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Shares of CF opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

