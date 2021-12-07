CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $10.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 259,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,913,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,367 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,925,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,293 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

