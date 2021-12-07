Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 235.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

