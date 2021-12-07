Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $201.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.46.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

