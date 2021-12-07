Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $322.27

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $322.27 and last traded at $322.27, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

