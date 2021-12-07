Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

