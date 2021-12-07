Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,543. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 141.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.