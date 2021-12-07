Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 17,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,987. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

