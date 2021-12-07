Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 804,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

