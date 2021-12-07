Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

ALL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. 7,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.44 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

