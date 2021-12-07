Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.00

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 9590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

