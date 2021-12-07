CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 1,815,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

