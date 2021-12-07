Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CRDL stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$6.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

