Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.10.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. 3,105,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.