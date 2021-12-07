Cardinal Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

KEYS opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $201.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock worth $26,366,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

