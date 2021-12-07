Cardinal Capital Management Buys 43 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.23. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,178. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.63 and a 200-day moving average of $693.29.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.