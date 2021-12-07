Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

