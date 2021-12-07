Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

PRTG stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.