Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,344.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

