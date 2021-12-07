Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

