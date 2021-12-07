Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 5.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$313.05 and last traded at C$313.05. 594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$330.00.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$285.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$268.55. The company has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

