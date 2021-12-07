Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

