Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$61.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. Insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,114. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

