CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CACI International by 62.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.24. The stock had a trading volume of 171,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.56. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

