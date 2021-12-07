C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $36.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

