ByteNext Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $100,840.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.