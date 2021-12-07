Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.28.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $288.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $226.35 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.