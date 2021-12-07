Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

