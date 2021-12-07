Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of BG traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

