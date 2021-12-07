Bryan, Garnier & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.
NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
