Bryan, Garnier & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

