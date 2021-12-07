Brokers Offer Predictions for Ready Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $16.17 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

