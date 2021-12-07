Brokers Offer Predictions for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $717.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

