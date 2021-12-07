Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vor Biopharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE VOR opened at $13.10 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.