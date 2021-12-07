Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $39.77

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

YELP stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86. Yelp has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

