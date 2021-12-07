Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $59.24

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.24.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,672. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

