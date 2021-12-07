Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $81.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InMode by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of INMD opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.74. InMode has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

