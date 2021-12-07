Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 713.43

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 699.83 ($9.28).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.49) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 743 ($9.85). 71,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,250.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.