Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $947.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.90 million and the highest is $959.60 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

TEX traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

