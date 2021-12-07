Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $26.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $99.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

