Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 165,020 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.24. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

